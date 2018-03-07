Giants' Andres Blanco: Will make spring debut Thursday
Blanco (laceration) will play in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Mariners, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.
The undisclosed open wound that has kept Blanco sidelined for all of exhibition play appears to be fully healed, clearing the way for him to make his Cactus League debut. The 33-year-old will now look to lock down an Opening Day roster spot as the Giants' utility man.
