Knapp had his contract selected by the Giants on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

After signing a minor-league contract with the team in late July, Knapp with join the big-league roster Wednesday. The 30-year-old produced a .312 average with eight homers, 25 RBI and 17 runs over 93 at-bats in 25 games with Triple-A Sacramento. Knapp will likely serve as the second option at catcher behind Austin Wynns until Joey Bart (concussion) returns from the 7-day injured list.