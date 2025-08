Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With top backstop Patrick Bailey resting for the day game after a night game, Knizner will step in behind the dish for his 17th start of the season. Knizner has put together a .167/.216/.229 slash line with one home run, two RBI and seven runs over 52 plate appearances.