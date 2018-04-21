Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Clubs third homer of season
McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run to help the Giants to an 8-1 victory over the Angels on Friday.
It's been a slow start for the first-year Giant, who is still slashing just .213/.280/.373 despite getting his third long ball of the year. McCutchen has shown a propensity for bouncing back after rough starts in the past, so it's still too early to be reading too much into the early season struggles for a hitter who has a .290 average and an .863 OPS over the last decade and ended up slashing .279/.363/.486 after a similarly slow start last year.
