McCutchen went 6-for-7 with a stolen base, one home run, four RBI, and two runs scored Saturday against the Dodgers.

McCutchen had just two hits entering Saturday's game, but he produced across the board against the Dodgers including a walk-off three-run home run. He was also successful on his first stolen base attempt of the season. McCutchen has started slowly in seasons past, and though he's no longer a first-round producer, he should improve from his sluggish start as the season wears on.