Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Out of Thursday's lineup
McCutchen is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
McCutchen has gone 8-for-20 (.400 average) with one RBI over the past six games and will head to the bench for Thursday's matinee series finale in Philadelphia. Gregor Blanco will start in right field while Brandon Belt draws a start in left. Expect McCutchen back in the lineup Friday for his return to Pittsburgh.
