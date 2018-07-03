Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Receives breather against Rockies

McCutchen is not in the lineup versus Colorado on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

McCutchen will get a rare day off following 11 straight starts as Hunter Pence gets the nod in right field. Over the past two games, McCutchen has gone 0-for-10 and will look to clear his head before returning to the starting nine for Wednesday's series finale.

