Giants' Andrew McCutchen: Three-run homer
McCutchen went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.
McCutchen came through with the clutch hit, tying the score up at three in the eighth inning, though the Giants would still go on to drop this one in the 12th. The 31-year-old has been struggling of late, following up a subpar July with a .213/.351/.426 slash line through 47 at-bats in August.
