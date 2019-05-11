Moore was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday.

Moore was claimed off waivers by the Giants last week and made one appearance at Double-A Richmond, allowing five runs on five hits over 1.2 innings. The 24-year-old struggled similarly over the first few weeks of the season at Triple-A with the Rays by posting a 12.98 ERA, 2.28 WHIP and 10:10 K:BB across 17.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories