Suarez is flying into St. Louis and will be active for the team's three-game series Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

It appears as though Suarez is coming back to the Giants' roster as a corresponding move to Reyes Moronta (shoulder) being declared as out for the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The 26-year-old has posted a 7.43 ERA to go along with a 1.91 WHIP and a 17:12 K:BB ratio across 23 innings with the Giants this season.