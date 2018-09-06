Suarez (6-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings against the Rockies.

Suarez was beaten by Trevor Story for a solo home run three times, and the trio of homers accounted for the bulk of the damage on his ledger. The lefty has been boom-or-bust of late, allowing three or fewer hits and no runs in three of his last five outings, but he's now allowed five earned in each of the other two. He'll take a 4.33 ERA into Tuesday's matchup versus the Braves.