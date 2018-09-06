Giants' Andrew Suarez: Allows three homers in loss
Suarez (6-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings against the Rockies.
Suarez was beaten by Trevor Story for a solo home run three times, and the trio of homers accounted for the bulk of the damage on his ledger. The lefty has been boom-or-bust of late, allowing three or fewer hits and no runs in three of his last five outings, but he's now allowed five earned in each of the other two. He'll take a 4.33 ERA into Tuesday's matchup versus the Braves.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Brilliant in win over Mets•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Shuts down Rangers for fifth win•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Chased early in loss to Reds•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Serves up pair of homers•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Hit hard Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...