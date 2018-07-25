Giants' Andrew Suarez: Allows three in no-decision
Suarez allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's win over the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Suarez entered the sixth inning in line for the win, but after allowing the game-tying run to reach on a two-out walk he was lifted and saw the run come around to score against the bullpen. Though he was able to limit the damage on the scoreboard, the lefty didn't have his best stuff Tuesday as he induced just five swinging strikes en route to a season-low one punchout. He'll take a 3.99 ERA into Sunday's home start against the Brewers.
