Suarez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

Suarez retired the first eight batters he faced, but he ran into trouble in the fourth inning after a walk and a trio of singles plated two. The lefty has worked to a 3.31 ERA in June, lowering his mark on the year to 4.92. He'll draw the Marlins again in a rematch Monday, this time in San Francisco.