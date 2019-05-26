Suarez (0-2) took the loss Saturday, coughing up nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and three walks over four-plus innings while striking out two as the Giants fell 10-4 to the Diamondbacks.

The southpaw was in trouble from the jump, serving up a triple to Ketel Marte on the second pitch of the game, and things didn't get any better from there. Suarez gave the Giants a quality start his first time out this season, but this outing might cause the club to re-think whether he should remain in the rotation. If he does stick around, he'll next take the mound Friday in Baltimore.