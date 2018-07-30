Giants' Andrew Suarez: Bags win against Brewers
Suarez (4-6) got the win against the Brewers on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one in San Francisco's 8-5 victory.
Suarez missed a quality start by one earned run after serving up long balls to Ryan Braun and Hernan Perez but he still pitched well enough to nab his fourth victory of the season. He's been steady if unspectacular this season, as demonstrated by the 4.11 ERA and 1.27 WHIP that he'll take into his next start against the Diamondbacks next Saturday.
