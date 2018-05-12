Giants' Andrew Suarez: Battered by Bucs on Friday
Suarez (1-2) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings while striking out five.
Sterling Marte and Jose Osuna both took the left-hander deep in this one, and despite an impressive 23:4 K:BB through his first 21.2 big-league innings, Suarez's 4.57 ERA can't be considered unlucky given his 2.1 HR/9. He'll look for a better outcome Wednesday at home against the Reds.
