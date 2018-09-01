Suarez (6-9) picked up the win against the Mets on Friday, giving up no runs on just two hits over seven strong innings, striking out five and walking none in the Giant's 7-0 victory.

It was smooth sailing for Suarez in this contest, as he tossed a brilliant two-hit shutout of the Mets to breeze to his sixth victory of the season. It was also the second game in a row he's gone seven innings without allowing a run. Overall, Suarez is sporting a 4.19 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and a 113:34 K:BB through 133.1 innings this season.