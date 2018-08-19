Giants' Andrew Suarez: Chased early in loss to Reds
Suarez (4-9) took the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks across 2.2 innings. He struck out three.
Suarez actually faced the minimum through the first two innings before a disastrous third inning did him in. The Reds tallied all seven runs (five earned) charged to Suarez in the third frame thanks to seven hits -- including a two-run homer -- a walk and an untimely error by first baseman Brandon Belt. The southpaw has now allowed five or more runs in two of his four starts this month, pushing his ERA from 4.11 to 4.68 over that stretch. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which will come at home against the Rangers.
