Suarez is being considered as an in-house replacement for the Giants' newly-opened fifth starter job, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Suarez was recently shipped back to the minors after posting a 7.62 ERA over 13 innings and failing to win a rotation gig naturally over the likes of Chris Stratton or Ty Blach. The Giants will have to reconsider the promising southpaw following the injuries to Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) this past week. Derek Holland should fill one of the voids, but Suarez and fellow prospect Tyler Beede are being considered to fill in when the Giants ultimately need a fifth starter a few weeks into the regular season. Both rookies struggled this spring, but the 24-year-old southpaw had the better 2017 campaign, posting ERAs of 2.96 and 3.55 at Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento respectively. As previously stated, the Giants could opt to skip their fifth starter spot a couple times before having to make a decision on activating one of their top pitching prospects, but those in deeper formats could take a flyer on Suarez or Beede in the scenario that either makes the rotation and sticks there for more than the anticipated handful of starts.