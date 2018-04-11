Suarez could start in place of Johnny Cueto (ankle) on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto is reportedly a candidate to land on the disabled list after suffering a minor ankle injury over the weekend, so the Giants would need a replacement Wednesday. The Giants have yet to make any official roster moves, but Suarez is in the Giants' clubhouse and would likely get the nod if Cueto is ultimately placed on the disabled list. Suarez is considered one of the top arms in the Giants' system and has made one start at Triple-A this season where he tossed 4.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He did walk four hitters in that outing, however. There will be more clarity on his situation once the Giants make a decision on Cueto.