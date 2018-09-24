Giants' Andrew Suarez: Earns one more start
Giants manager Bruce Bochy indicated after Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Cardinals that Suarez would receive one more start during the final week of the season, Sean Collins of MLB.com reports.
Suarez took his 12th loss Sunday despite limiting the Cardinals to two runs over five frames, raising his innings count to 181.1 across three stops on the season. Given that Suarez just turned 26 years old and had covered only 155.2 innings in the minors the previous season, there was some thought that the Giants might shut him down to preserve his arm. It appears Suarez's showing was solid enough to earn him one final start, but don't expect him to work deep into the outing, which will likely fall Saturday against the Dodgers. Though he endured only minimal turbulence in the series finale with St. Louis, Suarez was lifted after just 77 pitches, presumably with workload concerns in mind.
