Giants' Andrew Suarez: Falls to 3-6
Suarez (3-6) took the loss against the Athletics on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two in a 6-2 loss for the Giants.
Suarez had been on a roll coming into this start, as he was in the midst of a streak of four straight outings in which he had given up just one earned run and thrown at least 5.2 innings. However, Oakland was able to get to him for four earned and tag him with his sixth defeat of the season. It's still been a solid first half of the season for Suarez, who sports a 3.94 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 82 strikeouts through 89 innings.
