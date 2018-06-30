Suarez (3-4) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up one earned run on seven hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two in a 2-1 victory for the Giants.

Suarez has been terrific in June, as his latest solid effort brought his ERA for the month down to 2.86 in 28.1 innings. His 4.18 mark for the season still isn't spectacular, nor is his 1.28 WHIP, so he'll need to keep his recent form going for longer before there's too much excitement over his fantasy stock. That said, he does appear to be trending in a positive direction. He'll have a tough task in his next start, which will see him take the mound against the Rockies in the treacherous confines of Coors Field on July 4.