Giants' Andrew Suarez: Gets win against Diamondbacks
Suarez (3-4) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up one earned run on seven hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two in a 2-1 victory for the Giants.
Suarez has been terrific in June, as his latest solid effort brought his ERA for the month down to 2.86 in 28.1 innings. His 4.18 mark for the season still isn't spectacular, nor is his 1.28 WHIP, so he'll need to keep his recent form going for longer before there's too much excitement over his fantasy stock. That said, he does appear to be trending in a positive direction. He'll have a tough task in his next start, which will see him take the mound against the Rockies in the treacherous confines of Coors Field on July 4.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strong effort in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Allows two over five innings•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Unable to collect win•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Throws gem against Phillies•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...