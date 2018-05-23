Suarez (1-4) allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings Tuesday, striking out two and walking two in a loss to the Astros.

Suarez wasn't locating his pitches very effectively in Tuesday's outing, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. Over his last three starts, Suarez has allowed 14 earned runs across 14 innings while striking out 12 and walking five. The left-hander now carries a 5.68 ERA, with opponents hitting .303 off him. His next start will be a matchup with the Rockies in Denver.