Giants' Andrew Suarez: Gives up five in loss Tuesday
Suarez (1-4) allowed five runs on seven hits in four innings Tuesday, striking out two and walking two in a loss to the Astros.
Suarez wasn't locating his pitches very effectively in Tuesday's outing, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. Over his last three starts, Suarez has allowed 14 earned runs across 14 innings while striking out 12 and walking five. The left-hander now carries a 5.68 ERA, with opponents hitting .303 off him. His next start will be a matchup with the Rockies in Denver.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Takes loss versus Cincinnati•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Battered by Bucs on Friday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Sharp in win against Braves•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Start bumped up to Sunday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Goes seven strong Tuesday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart