Suarez allowed four runs on four hits and struck out seven over 5.1 innings in a loss Wednesday against Arizona, his major league debut.

Suarez pounded the strike zone, recording 62 strikes in just 83 pitches. But one could make the argument Suarez should have nibbled more. He served up three extra-base hits among the four hits he allowed, including a pair of home runs. Suarez's efficiency had to impress Giants brass, but his time in the majors could be short, as Johnny Cueto is not expected to be out for long.