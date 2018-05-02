Giants' Andrew Suarez: Goes seven strong Tuesday
Suarez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings against the Padres.
The young lefty was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to make Tuesday's start, and he acquitted himself well. He was very efficient, needing just 84 pitches to get through seven innings, and now sports a tidy 12:1 K:BB over 12 innings in two big league starts this year. With Johnny Cueto on the shelf with an elbow injury, Suarez figures to continue taking his turn in the rotation for the foreseeable future.
