Suarez (4-7) was saddled with his seventh loss after giving up eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and five strikeouts over five innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Suarez's night got off to a rough start when the Diamondbacks posted a five spot in the first inning. The rookie settled down with three scoreless frames following the disastrous start, but he was knocked out of the game after allowing another three runs in the fifth. Suarez wasn't fooling many hitters in this one, inducing just nine swinging strikes in a 92-pitch outing. The 25-year-old has been charged with 19 earned runs over his last four starts, watching his ERA balloon from 3.75 to 4.60 in the process. Suarez will look to turn things around in a home start against the Pirates next Friday.