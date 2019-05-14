Giants' Andrew Suarez: Knocked around for five runs
Suarez allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.1 innings in Triple-A Sacramento's loss to El Paso on Monday.
The lefty went down with a hamstring strain April 20, but it was diagnosed as a Grade 1 pull and Suarez was able to return in a little under three weeks. After losing out on a big-league rotation spot in spring training, Suarez has gone on to post a 6.33 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through six starts for Sacramento. He's not exactly making a strong case to return to the majors, but chances are, the Giants will need him to chew up innings later in the year after they sell off some of their top assets.
