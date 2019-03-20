Giants' Andrew Suarez: Long shot for Opening Day roster
Suarez is a strong candidate to begin the year in the minors, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Suarez is competing for a back-end rotation spot, but it sounds like veteran southpaws Drew Pomeranz and Derek Holland remain ahead of the youngster. The combination of remaining minor-league options and marginal results this spring (5.11 ERA over 12.1 innings) support Pavlovic's expectation for the sophomore beginning the year with Triple-A Sacramento. The 25-year-old hasn't been sent down yet, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on getting any starts out of the lefty early in the season.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Throws four innings Sunday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Rough showing in Sunday's finale•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Earns one more start•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Takes tough loss against Cardinals•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Picks up seventh win•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Quality start in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Shortstops Tiers 3.0
Shortstop has suddenly become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy, as Scott White's tiers...