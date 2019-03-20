Suarez is a strong candidate to begin the year in the minors, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Suarez is competing for a back-end rotation spot, but it sounds like veteran southpaws Drew Pomeranz and Derek Holland remain ahead of the youngster. The combination of remaining minor-league options and marginal results this spring (5.11 ERA over 12.1 innings) support Pavlovic's expectation for the sophomore beginning the year with Triple-A Sacramento. The 25-year-old hasn't been sent down yet, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on getting any starts out of the lefty early in the season.