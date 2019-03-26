Giants' Andrew Suarez: Loses rotation battle
The Giants optioned Suarez to the minors Tuesday.
The Giants whittled down their rotation to five after Monday's exhibition game against the Athletics, sending down Suarez and shipping Chris Stratton to the Angels. The decision to move Stratton to another organization and least theoretically leaves Suarez as the next man up to join the rotation should an injury arise. The 26-year-old lefty was a capable starter for San Francisco during his rookie campaign, delivering a 4.49 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 160.1 innings while generating groundballs at a healthy 51.3 percent clip. He'll likely head to Triple-A Sacramento to begin 2019.
