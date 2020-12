Suarez is nearing a one-year deal with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization, Daniel Kim of MBC Sports+ reports.

The Twins would need to work out a buyout with the Giants since the left-hander remains under contract, but it appears he intends to continue his career in Korea. Suarez covered only 9.2 innings during 2020 and had a 5.79 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB over 32.2 frames in 2019.