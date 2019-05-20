Giants' Andrew Suarez: Officially promoted
Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Suarez was promoted prior to Monday's game, and he'll make his season debut in San Francisco's series opener against the Braves. He's accrued a 6.33 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with a 21:10 K:BB across 27 innings at Triple-A this season.
