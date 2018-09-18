Giants' Andrew Suarez: Picks up seventh win
Suarez (7-11) fired 7.2 innings of two-run ball Monday, giving up four hits and three walks while striking out four and picking up the victory over the Padres.
Suarez needed just 87 pitches (58 strikes) to complete 7.2 frames, resulting in his longest outing of the season. The 25-year-old did surrender another home run, which has been the primary blemish (1.4 HR/9) on an otherwise solid rookie campaign (4.24 ERA and 7.4 K/9). Suarez will face stiffer competition in his next start on the road against the Cardinals on Sunday.
