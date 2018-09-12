Giants' Andrew Suarez: Quality start in loss
Suarez (6-11) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over six inning against the Braves.
Suarez allowed a run in the fourth before allowing two more to come around in the fifth inning on a two-run homer -- the fourth long ball he's allowed in 12 innings over his last two starts. Despite the loss the southpaw technically worked a quality start, doing so for the third time in four outings. He'll take a 4.33 ERA and 1.28 WHIP into Monday's start in San Diego.
