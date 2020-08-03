Suarez was recalled from the Giants' alternate training site Monday.
Although Suarez narrowly missed out on a spot with the major-league pitching staff for Opening Day, he'll join the Giants after Andrew Triggs was optioned to alternate camp in a corresponding move. Suarez made 21 appearances (two starts) for San Francisco last season, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 32.2 innings. The southpaw should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations since he's struggled to limit run production in the past.