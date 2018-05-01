Giants' Andrew Suarez: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start
Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Tuesday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As planned, Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and is set to take the mound Tuesday night. Suarez has started one game for the big club this season, which came against the Diamondbacks. Over 5.1 innings he surrendered four runs on four hits, two of which were home runs.
