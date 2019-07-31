Giants' Andrew Suarez: Rejoins Giants
Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Suarez returns to the Giants following multiple departures from the bullpen via trade. The 26-year-old has allowed 13 runs on 16 hits across 11.2 innings this season and figures to work in long relief.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...