Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Suarez had an ugly start Saturday in which he allowed nine runs (seven earned) over four innings, and now makes his way back to the minors. The Giants will now look elsewhere for their fifth starter next weekend against the Orioles. The 26-year-old returns to Sacramento, where he has a 6.33 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through six starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories