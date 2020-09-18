site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Returns to roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
at
5:39 pm ET 1 min read
Suarez was recalled by the Giants on Friday.
Suarez has bounced on and off the roster throughout the season. He's made five appearances for the team, posting a 5.14 ERA, a 2.00 WHIP and a 4:5 K:BB. Wandy Peralta was optioned in a corresponding move.
