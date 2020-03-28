Giants' Andrew Suarez: Role still undetermined
Suarez said he's willing to fill any role asked of him, Dalton Johnson of NBCSports.com reports. "It doesn't matter," Suarez said when asked if he prefers to start or be a reliever. "Whatever I can do to help the team out, that's all I'm gonna worry about."
Suarez is battling Trevor Cahill for one of San Francisco's final rotation spots, though it sounds like he would welcome a move to the bullpen if he ultimately comes up short. The southpaw primarily worked out of the bullpen during his time with the big club in 2019, posting a 5.79 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB across 32.2 innings (two starts, 19 relief appearances). Before spring training was put on pause, Suarez compiled a 5.79 ERA and 10:3 K:BB across 9.1 innings.
