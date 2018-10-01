Suarez (7-13) took the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing six earned runs on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings.

This marked Suarez's worst outing since allowing seven runs in Cincinnati on Aug. 19, as he wasn't able to settle down and overcome the Los Angeles lineup. The southpaw wound up making 29 starts for the Giants this season, ending up with a 4.49 ERA and 130 strikeouts across 160.1 innings.