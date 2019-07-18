Giants' Andrew Suarez: Sent to minors
Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Suarez made just one appearance during his most recent stint in the majors, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two across 1.2 innings of relief. In a corresponding roster move, Williams Jerez was summoned from the minors.
