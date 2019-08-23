Giants' Andrew Suarez: Sent to Triple-A
Suarez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Suarez rejoined the Giants at the end of July and has a 4.76 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over 11.1 innings during that stretch. The 26-year-old returns to Sacramento, where he has a 5.46 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 15 starts.
