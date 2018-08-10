Suarez (4-8) allowed three runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- over five innings in a loss to the Pirates on Thursday. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

His 96:26 K:BB looks fine and a stat like xFIP will tell you that Suarez is deserving of an ERA closer to 3.50, but xFIP assumes a pitcher's home-run rate will regress toward the mean, and that seems unlikely with Suarez. The lefty entered Thursday's game with an opponents' hard-hit rate of nearly 40 percent, and with a 1.40 HR/9 on the road. He's away from AT&T Park for his next two starts (@LAD, @CIN).