Giants' Andrew Suarez: Set to start Monday
Suarez will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Monday's game against the Braves, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Suarez was unable to secure a spot in the starting rotation in spring training but will now get his chance despite posting a 6.33 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through six starts with the River Cats. The 26-year-old made 29 starts for the Giants in 2018 and had a 4.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP across 160.1 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Knocked around for five runs•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Battling hamstring strain•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Loses rotation battle•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Long shot for Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Throws four innings Sunday•
-
Giants' Andrew Suarez: Rough showing in Sunday's finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...