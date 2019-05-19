Suarez will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Monday's game against the Braves, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Suarez was unable to secure a spot in the starting rotation in spring training but will now get his chance despite posting a 6.33 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through six starts with the River Cats. The 26-year-old made 29 starts for the Giants in 2018 and had a 4.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP across 160.1 innings.