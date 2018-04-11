Suarez is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks following Johnny Cueto's (ankle) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants recalled reliever Steven Okert from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding transaction Tuesday for the DL move, so Suarez hasn't officially been added to the club's 40-man roster yet. That's expected to happen Wednesday shortly before first pitch at 3:45 p.m. EDT, putting the 25-year-old in line for his first MLB outing. Considered the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect, Suarez could be in line for additional starts beyond Wednesday, even though manager Bruce Bochy expressed optimism that Cueto would be back next week. The Giants still have two other starting pitchers -- Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) -- on the DL, so one of Suarez or Tyler Beede could maintain a rotation spot once Cueto is activated.