Giants' Andrew Suarez: Sharp in win against Braves
Suarez (1-1) got the win over the Braves on Sunday, giving up one unearned run on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking one in the Giants' 4-3 victory.
It was a second straight strong outing for the 25-year-old, who now has an impressive 3.06 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a sterling 18:2 K:BB over his 17.2 innings of work. With Johnny Cueto (elbow) on the disabled list, Suarez should continue to get the work in his absence. He'll head to the mound again in a road matchup against the Pirates next Friday.
