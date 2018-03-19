Suarez was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The pitching prospect had an outside chance to crack the MLB rotation, but between his lack of experience and his 7.62 ERA in 13 spring innings, there was really no question that he'd start the season in the minors. Suarez should be a staple of Triple-A Sacramento's rotation this season, and he could even work his way to the majors if he continues to exhibit excellent control with the River Cats.