Giants' Andrew Suarez: Shipped back to minors
Suarez was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The pitching prospect had an outside chance to crack the MLB rotation, but between his lack of experience and his 7.62 ERA in 13 spring innings, there was really no question that he'd start the season in the minors. Suarez should be a staple of Triple-A Sacramento's rotation this season, and he could even work his way to the majors if he continues to exhibit excellent control with the River Cats.
More News
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....