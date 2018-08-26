Giants' Andrew Suarez: Shuts down Rangers for fifth win
Suarez (5-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Rangers, allowing three hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out five,
It's the second time in his last three starts the southpaw has blanked the opposition, although he had a disastrous outing against the Reds sandwiched in between. Suarez's inconsistency has left him with a 4.42 ERA, but he'll look to avoid another downturn when he next takes the mound Friday at home against the Mets.
