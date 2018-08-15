Suarez did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers, firing six scoreless innings with four strikeouts against two hits and three walks.

Suarez was locked in a pitchers duel with Dodger starter Alex Wood, but a late blown save cost the 25-year-old a shot at his fifth win. Though Tuesday's outing was an effective one, the lefty induced just five swinging strikes and has struck out five or fewer in seven straight with a pedestrian 28:14 K:BB over 38.2 innings in that span. The rookie carries a 4.40 ERA (4.11 FIP) and 1.30 WHIP into Sunday's scheduled start in Cincinnati.