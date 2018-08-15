Giants' Andrew Suarez: Six scoreless in no-decision
Suarez did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers, firing six scoreless innings with four strikeouts against two hits and three walks.
Suarez was locked in a pitchers duel with Dodger starter Alex Wood, but a late blown save cost the 25-year-old a shot at his fifth win. Though Tuesday's outing was an effective one, the lefty induced just five swinging strikes and has struck out five or fewer in seven straight with a pedestrian 28:14 K:BB over 38.2 innings in that span. The rookie carries a 4.40 ERA (4.11 FIP) and 1.30 WHIP into Sunday's scheduled start in Cincinnati.
